BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Grand Design – A Lecture by G. Edward Griffin
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
207 views • 10 months ago

GedwardGriffin


This presentation details the hidden plan that shapes U.S. foreign policy.


Many people believe that U.S. foreign policy lacks consistency, or that American leaders have been bungling the job. Mr. Griffin documents the fact that, not only is there a Grand Design to U.S. foreign policy, but that it has been the dominant force behind every major decision since the end of World War II.


That goal has been to disarm the United States and submerge it into world government. Mr. Griffin presents the arguments that are used to justify this agenda and then shows the flaws in those arguments.


This lecture was filmed in 1968, but the passage of time has only served to highlight the accuracy of the program's conclusions and predictions. It is not possible to understand the peace movement or current disarmament measures without familiarity with the thesis presented here.


For more information, visit http://www.realityzone.com

Keywords
treasoncommunismunwarcontrolgenocidenwous governmentmovieslecturemass starvationgedwardgriffinthe grand designg e dward griffin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy