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OPUS 215 Update
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51 views • May 19, 2020
Here's an update on crisis and leadership. Trump has done a great job yet the #FakeNews portrays the opposite. I can tell who reads/listens to #MockingbirdMedia AND who is smart enough to ignore it.
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