The Draft, Societal Programming, Milabs & Immigration Crisis - Jeremiah Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2024/08/30/societal-programming-jeremiah-interview

Jeremiah, a Milab and Alien Abductee is Rh Negative and comes from a reptilian hybrid bloodline on both sides of his family.

Jeremiah returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about recent experiences and his thoughts on the Draft, the effect of societal programming on the upcoming generation and the immigration crisis along the Southern Border and milab training.

In Part 2 Jeremiah talks about some of the astral and physical experiences he's had including an encounter with a Baphomet looking creature with horns.