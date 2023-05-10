Create New Account
Le Dr Edward GROUP Explique à Christopher KEY le Protocole qui Désactive la Nanotechnologie des Armes Biologiques d'IA.| VF par HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION : Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Une interview par Christopher KEY, Producteur de l'Émission KEYS 2 LIFE | Vaccine-Police.com du Dr Edward GROUP, Médecin et Enseignant, au sujet du Protocole qui Désactive

l'arme biologique d'IA des Injections Covid développé par le Dr GROUP et son équipe.

|VF| HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Téléchargez la traduction en français à :

https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Edward-GROUP-Une-interview-de-Christopher-KEY.pdf

La vidéo d'origine est à

 https://vaccine-police.com/blog-posts/the-truth-about-fasting

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dr Edward GROUP, DC| Global Healing Center | Explains to Christopher KEY | Vaccine-Police.com | what is the Protocol To Deactivate the Nanotechnology of the Covid Shots AI Bioweapons that Dr GROUP and his Team have Developped.

|VF| HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

Download the French Translation at:

https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Edward-GROUP-Une-interview-de-Christopher-KEY.pdf

The original video may be found at:

 https://vaccine-police.com/blog-posts/the-truth-about-fasting

