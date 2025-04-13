You Say You’re a Christian… But Where’s the Evidence?

In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster asks the question many avoid:

If you claim to be a Christian… where’s the evidence in your life?

Using scripture from James 2, Romans, and Hebrews, Pastor Webster breaks down what it really means to be justified—and how faith that doesn't produce works is not faith at all. He also shares a touching personal testimony and a reminder through the timeless hymn The Old Account Was Settled.

🔥 In This Episode:

What justification looks like in real life

The difference between saying you're saved and living like it

Why James and Paul do not contradict each other

Faith vs works: what's the relationship?

Real stories of life transformation after salvation

🗣️ QUOTE TO REMEMBER:

“If you are justified, your life will prove it.”

📌 SHARE this video with someone who says they believe but needs encouragement to live it out.

🔔 Subscribe for more truth-filled devotions and teachings.







