You Say You’re a Christian… But Where’s the Evidence?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
24 views • 2 weeks ago

In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster asks the question many avoid:

If you claim to be a Christian… where’s the evidence in your life?

Using scripture from James 2, Romans, and Hebrews, Pastor Webster breaks down what it really means to be justified—and how faith that doesn't produce works is not faith at all. He also shares a touching personal testimony and a reminder through the timeless hymn The Old Account Was Settled.

🔥 In This Episode:

  • What justification looks like in real life

  • The difference between saying you're saved and living like it

  • Why James and Paul do not contradict each other

  • Faith vs works: what's the relationship?

  • Real stories of life transformation after salvation

🗣️ QUOTE TO REMEMBER:

“If you are justified, your life will prove it.”

📌 SHARE this video with someone who says they believe but needs encouragement to live it out.
🔔 Subscribe for more truth-filled devotions and teachings.



Keywords
bible studyspiritual growthchristian livingtrue christianityjustification by faithfaith without workswords from the wordpastor roderick websterjames 2 explainedsalvation proof
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:29Understanding Justification

00:56The Old Account Was Settled

01:52Personal Testimony of Salvation

02:58Evidence of Justification

05:07Faith and Works: James vs. Paul

06:46Living a Justified Life

08:55Conclusion and Blessings

