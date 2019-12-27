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HEIRS OF THE PROMISE! THE TRUE HISTORY OF ISRAEL THE CHRISTIAN FAITH AND AMERICA!
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63 views • December 27, 2019
THE TRUE HISTORY OF ISRAEL THE CHRISTIAN FAITH AND AMERICA!
The history of the lost tribes, the archeological proof and history that Satan and his people erased. From taken captive to the Caucus Region. Migration to Europe and move to America. The people and Saints of God through who the world would be blessed!
The history of the lost tribes, the archeological proof and history that Satan and his people erased. From taken captive to the Caucus Region. Migration to Europe and move to America. The people and Saints of God through who the world would be blessed!
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