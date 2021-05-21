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Growing Microgreens (That Actually Pay Bills) Is Not Hard, But You Must Be Precise! WORD OF CAUTION
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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125 views • May 21, 2021
▶️Web: https://kcgardensavl.com
▶️Schedule Garden Consult: https://bit.ly/3q4ib8o
▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
▶️Socials: https://linktr.ee/CultivatedChange
#microgreens #kcgardens #problemsolving

If you are thinking of turning your microgreen hobby into a business, be prepared to turn into a scientist and engineer overnight. You will be problem solving every day!

It is amazing how such a small change in seed density makes! The last generation of Red Acre Cabbage had entire chunks taken out of it because of damping off. This generation is perfect with just a small change!
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WNC Local Growing Resources:
Soil/Hardware: https://bit.ly/3bF0msc
Garden Seeds: https://sowtrueseed.com/
______________________

Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
_____________________

Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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NOTE: This description contains affiliate links that allow you to find the items mentioned in this video and support the channel at no cost to you. While this channel may earn minimal sums when the viewer uses the links, the viewer is in NO WAY obligated to use these links. Thank you for your support!
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