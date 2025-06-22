BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
When Did I Get Old | Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
66 views • 13 hours ago

Another great song that reminded me of what the Lord said about the days and times of our lives in so many Scriptures throughout the Bible. I turned 74 years old recently and it’s still hard to believe I’m almost as old as my Mamma was when she passed away. A special thanks to my baby sister “Wowie” for her contribution towards the end of this video. It all goes by so fast…


WayfaringGal.com


Lyrics


When did I get old?

When did everythin’ change?

I don't recognize this world

I don't remember this pain


Did time speed up?

Or did I slow down?

When did I get old?

It's all behind me now


I used to fly so high

And not fear a thing

I was 10 foot tall

Everybody knew my name


But the world keeps turning

Statues begin to fall

And now I'm just a man

Who used to have it all


So when did I get old?

When did everythin’ change?

I don't recognize this world

I don't remember this pain


Did the time speed up?

Or did I slow down?

So when did I get old?

It's all behind me now


Well there ain’t much left

Of the man I was

I'm just a rusty outline

Covered in dust


But it happens to the best

The best of us all

Another one rises

While another one falls


When did I get old?

When did everythin’ change?

I don't recognize this world

I don't remember this pain


Did time speed up?

Or did I slow down?

When did I get old?

It's all behind me now

When did I get old?


It's almost over now


----------------


Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away. (Jas 4:14)


If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF


biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalfaithbeliefhymnsupliftingcountry-musicencouragingnarrowwaywayfaringgalgospelmusicstraitgatethomasmac
