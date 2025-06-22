When Did I Get Old | Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers | Lyrics

Another great song that reminded me of what the Lord said about the days and times of our lives in so many Scriptures throughout the Bible. I turned 74 years old recently and it’s still hard to believe I’m almost as old as my Mamma was when she passed away. A special thanks to my baby sister “Wowie” for her contribution towards the end of this video. It all goes by so fast…





Lyrics





When did I get old?

When did everythin’ change?

I don't recognize this world

I don't remember this pain





Did time speed up?

Or did I slow down?

When did I get old?

It's all behind me now





I used to fly so high

And not fear a thing

I was 10 foot tall

Everybody knew my name





But the world keeps turning

Statues begin to fall

And now I'm just a man

Who used to have it all





So when did I get old?

When did everythin’ change?

I don't recognize this world

I don't remember this pain





Did the time speed up?

Or did I slow down?

So when did I get old?

It's all behind me now





Well there ain’t much left

Of the man I was

I'm just a rusty outline

Covered in dust





But it happens to the best

The best of us all

Another one rises

While another one falls





When did I get old?

When did everythin’ change?

I don't recognize this world

I don't remember this pain





Did time speed up?

Or did I slow down?

When did I get old?

It's all behind me now

When did I get old?





It's almost over now





Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away. (Jas 4:14)





