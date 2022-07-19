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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Sweet dreams to the Ukrainian Foreign legion.
- 14 year old hero of Mariupol.
- Zakharova: "Zelensky dismissed the Prosecutor General and the head of the SBU. Denazification in full swing"
- Irina Yarovaya reveals shocking details of LAB LEAKS.
- Avdeevka (Avdiivka) is taken in a semi-encirclement.
- Accompanied by military police, Russian humanitarian aid totaling about 50 tons was delivered to Kharkov Region.
- A civilian's view living in a war zone.
- Maria Butina sends a gift to the US embassy.
- Summary in Russian.