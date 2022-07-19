SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- Sweet dreams to the Ukrainian Foreign legion.

- 14 year old hero of Mariupol.

- Zakharova: "Zelensky dismissed the Prosecutor General and the head of the SBU. Denazification in full swing"

- Irina Yarovaya reveals shocking details of LAB LEAKS.

- Avdeevka (Avdiivka) is taken in a semi-encirclement.

- Accompanied by military police, Russian humanitarian aid totaling about 50 tons was delivered to Kharkov Region.

- A civilian's view living in a war zone.

- Maria Butina sends a gift to the US embassy.

- Summary in Russian.



