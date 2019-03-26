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3/26/19 #INJUSTICE: J_ssie Walks, BHO/AKA, S_ros, Red Fl_g Endgame #AppleCard
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3/26/19: Today we see 16 felony counts dropped and Sm_llet walks with a 10K fine. Wh_te Natio_alism pushed as global narrative as red-fl_g laws pushed to dis_rm USA and NZ. Apple announces new AppleCard in plan to enact "Amazon"-style banking/credit (score) beast payment system that ties together our socially dictated behavior, our medical records, and our ability to use money.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://nypost.com/2019/03/25/mueller-madness-the-media-pundits-who-got-it-most-wrong/
https://nypost.com/2019/03/25/huckabee-sanders-trump-doesnt-have-any-problem-releasing-mueller-report/
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/03/26/jussie-smollett-charges-dropped/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-police-superintendent-eddie-johnson-furious-at-jussie-smollett-charges-being-dropped-report
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/26/george-soros-donated-408k-to-kim-foxx-prosecutor-who-let-jussie-smollett-walk/
https://davidharrisjr.com/politics/chicago-fop-asking-for-federal-investigation-of-city-prosecutors-interference-in-jussie-smollett-case/
Kamala Harris, AKA member, increased the TP $ going to HBCU's by 14% in the Omnibus bill of 2018:
https://newsone.com/3784974/senate-omnibus-spending-bill-kamala-harris-doug-jones-hbcus/
The "Divine Nine" black fraternities and sororities make up the elite networking system of prominent African Americans:
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/chicago-is-an-epicenter-for-the-divine-nine/
Kamala Harris was co-chair of U.S. Attorney Kim Foxx's transition team in 2016 while she was AG of CA and Senator-elect:
https://www.cookcountystatesattorney.org/sites/default/files/files/documents/kim-foxx-transition-brochure_0.pdf
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/jussie-smollets-connections-kamala-harris-scrutiny-state-attorney-recuses
Jurnee Smollett, search committee member for Time's Up CEO and President, is due to star in the upcoming DC Comics production of BIRDS OF PREY:
https://alpha.livestly.com/mary-elizabeth-winstead-and-jurnee-smollett-bell-joining-birds-of-prey/
Jurnee Smollet and Tina Tchen choose AKA Lis Borders-TIMES UP:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/10/lisa-borders-times-up-president-ceo
Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's Chief of Staff, intervened:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/a_miasma_of_corruption_around_michelle_obama_even_now.html
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/07/14/sorority-celebrates-michelle-obamas-acceptance/
https://www.blackenterprise.com/valerie-jarrett-honored-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/07/obama-gets-cranky-about-alpha-kappa-alpha.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6851663/Far-right-Austrian-activist-Martin-Sellner-place-raided.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/measles-outbreak-new-york-rockland-county-mmr-vaccine-children-ban-a8841261.html?amp&;utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/four-people-contracted-measles-in-christchurch-were-fully-immunised-medical-officer-reveals
http://vaccineliberationarmy.com/2015/03/10/studies-show-natural-mumps-measles-chicken-pox-influenza-viruses-protect-against-cancer/
https://www.newswars.com/plague-inc-video-game-to-cast-anti-vaxxers-as-disease-spreaders/
https://returntonow.net/2019/02/09/measles-virus-wipes-out-golf-ball-sized-cancer-tumor-in-36-hours/
https://www.businessinsider.com/using-measles-virus-to-treat-cancer-2014-5
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
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3/26/19: Today we see 16 felony counts dropped and Sm_llet walks with a 10K fine. Wh_te Natio_alism pushed as global narrative as red-fl_g laws pushed to dis_rm USA and NZ. Apple announces new AppleCard in plan to enact "Amazon"-style banking/credit (score) beast payment system that ties together our socially dictated behavior, our medical records, and our ability to use money.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://nypost.com/2019/03/25/mueller-madness-the-media-pundits-who-got-it-most-wrong/
https://nypost.com/2019/03/25/huckabee-sanders-trump-doesnt-have-any-problem-releasing-mueller-report/
https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2019/03/26/jussie-smollett-charges-dropped/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/chicago-police-superintendent-eddie-johnson-furious-at-jussie-smollett-charges-being-dropped-report
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/03/26/george-soros-donated-408k-to-kim-foxx-prosecutor-who-let-jussie-smollett-walk/
https://davidharrisjr.com/politics/chicago-fop-asking-for-federal-investigation-of-city-prosecutors-interference-in-jussie-smollett-case/
Kamala Harris, AKA member, increased the TP $ going to HBCU's by 14% in the Omnibus bill of 2018:
https://newsone.com/3784974/senate-omnibus-spending-bill-kamala-harris-doug-jones-hbcus/
The "Divine Nine" black fraternities and sororities make up the elite networking system of prominent African Americans:
https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/chicago-is-an-epicenter-for-the-divine-nine/
Kamala Harris was co-chair of U.S. Attorney Kim Foxx's transition team in 2016 while she was AG of CA and Senator-elect:
https://www.cookcountystatesattorney.org/sites/default/files/files/documents/kim-foxx-transition-brochure_0.pdf
https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/jussie-smollets-connections-kamala-harris-scrutiny-state-attorney-recuses
Jurnee Smollett, search committee member for Time's Up CEO and President, is due to star in the upcoming DC Comics production of BIRDS OF PREY:
https://alpha.livestly.com/mary-elizabeth-winstead-and-jurnee-smollett-bell-joining-birds-of-prey/
Jurnee Smollet and Tina Tchen choose AKA Lis Borders-TIMES UP:
https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2018/10/lisa-borders-times-up-president-ceo
Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama's Chief of Staff, intervened:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/03/a_miasma_of_corruption_around_michelle_obama_even_now.html
https://thecaucus.blogs.nytimes.com/2008/07/14/sorority-celebrates-michelle-obamas-acceptance/
https://www.blackenterprise.com/valerie-jarrett-honored-alpha-kappa-alpha/
https://slate.com/human-interest/2009/07/obama-gets-cranky-about-alpha-kappa-alpha.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6851663/Far-right-Austrian-activist-Martin-Sellner-place-raided.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/measles-outbreak-new-york-rockland-county-mmr-vaccine-children-ban-a8841261.html?amp&;utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true
https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/four-people-contracted-measles-in-christchurch-were-fully-immunised-medical-officer-reveals
http://vaccineliberationarmy.com/2015/03/10/studies-show-natural-mumps-measles-chicken-pox-influenza-viruses-protect-against-cancer/
https://www.newswars.com/plague-inc-video-game-to-cast-anti-vaxxers-as-disease-spreaders/
https://returntonow.net/2019/02/09/measles-virus-wipes-out-golf-ball-sized-cancer-tumor-in-36-hours/
https://www.businessinsider.com/using-measles-virus-to-treat-cancer-2014-5
Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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