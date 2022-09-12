⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1200, September 12, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 12, 2022)





Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery continue launching high-precision attacks at AFU units and reserve forces in Kharkov region.





💥 Manpower and military equipment of Kraken nationalist group, 113th Territorial Defence Brigade and 93rd Mechanised Brigade have been neutralised near Kupyansk and Izyum. The enemy has lost up to 250 servicemen and over 20 units of military equipment.





💥 High-precision missile attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 63rd Mechanised and 46th Airmobile brigades at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction near Kostromka and Belogorka (Kherson region).





💥 1 munitions depot that storaged 45 thousand tonnes of AFU munitions has been destroyed near Voznesensk (Nikolayev region).





▫️ Kiev regime has lost a total of over 300 servicemen dead and up to 1,000 wounded over the past 24 hours at the abovementioned operational direction.





💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a high-precision attack at a provisional base of a mechanised infantry brigade from AFU operational reserve forces near Rogi (Cherkassy region).





▫️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of over 30 nationalists and more than 10 units of special military equipment and motor vehicles.





Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.





💥 4 AFU command posts have been neutralised near Slavyansk, Artyomovsk and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Olgovskoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 36 artillery units, 125 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





▫️ The attacks have resulted in the destruction of 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kalinovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Poltavka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Moreover, 1 electronic warfare station has been destroyed near Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as 1 MRLS reparation and restoration workshop in Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence means have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Nikolayevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Petrovka (Zaporozhye region), Bezvodnoye and Vishnyovoye (Kherson region).





💥 8 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been destroyed in air near Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, Lyubimovka, Berislav and Tavriyskoye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 293 aircraft and 153 helicopters, 1,938 unmanned aerial vehicles, 374 anti defence missile systems, 4,891 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 831 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,379 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,499 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.