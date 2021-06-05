Leave It All

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11 views • June 05, 2021
As we grow in the Love of our King, and enter into covenant we are compelled to put away and leave behind the things of this world, it’s lusts, pleasures, and pursuits. He is preparing a faithful Remnant that has been broken, that has experienced the fruit of pursing the flesh and desires it no more - but to come out of Babylon. As we surrender to Yahweh, the Holy Spirit transforms our hearts to follow Yah’s commandments, and to live not according to the flesh, but to be transformed by the Spirit.
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