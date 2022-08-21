The Crowhouse | Our Society is Built On A Foundation Of Systemic Dysfunction

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Eat Insects NWO Agenda - Sick Brainwashing in Schools Started
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Eat-Insects-NWO-Agenda-Sick-Brainwashing-in-Schools-Started-spot-Jezte-Hmyz-NWO-Agenda-Zvracenost-a-Vymyvani-Mozku-Deti-prave-Zacala-ve-Skolach-spot:3
Eggs from backyard hens contain 40 times more lead, researchers warn
https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/animals/eggs-from-backyard-hens-contain-40-times-more-lead-researchers-warn/news-story/83836b9eec50433fff4f165607673cc6
Australian bank announces it will BAN loans for petrol or diesel cars
in order to fight climate change and encourage electric vehicles
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11122207/Bank-Australia-announces-BAN-loans-petrol-diesel-cars-2025-fight-climate-change.html
Hundreds of Children Diagnosed With ‘Childhood Dementia’ – Doctors Baffled
https://newspunch.com/hundreds-of-children-diagnosed-with-childhood-dementia-doctors-baffled/
“BIGGEST Disaster in Medical History!” ~ Dr Charles Hoffe Gives Riveting Speech In Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=257546
Second woman charged over alleged abduction of five-year-old Grace Hughes after little girl handed over to police
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-20/nt-second-woman-charged-alleged-child-abduction-grace-hughes/101354366
Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA0VEECPjxU
Europe’s dam removal is going full steam ahead
https://www.waternewseurope.com/europes-dam-removal-is-going-full-steam-ahead/
This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting
https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/08/04/1056633/startup-wants-copy-you-embryo-organ-harvesting/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
'SO SHUT YOUR MOUTH NOW... & FVCK YOU TONY' (end clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTPX0CKVGDYQ/
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf
"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
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