The Crowhouse | Our Society is Built On A Foundation Of Systemic Dysfunction

Eat Insects NWO Agenda - Sick Brainwashing in Schools Started

https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Eat-Insects-NWO-Agenda-Sick-Brainwashing-in-Schools-Started-spot-Jezte-Hmyz-NWO-Agenda-Zvracenost-a-Vymyvani-Mozku-Deti-prave-Zacala-ve-Skolach-spot:3

Eggs from backyard hens contain 40 times more lead, researchers warn

https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/animals/eggs-from-backyard-hens-contain-40-times-more-lead-researchers-warn/news-story/83836b9eec50433fff4f165607673cc6

Australian bank announces it will BAN loans for petrol or diesel cars in order to fight climate change and encourage electric vehicles

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11122207/Bank-Australia-announces-BAN-loans-petrol-diesel-cars-2025-fight-climate-change.html

Hundreds of Children Diagnosed With ‘Childhood Dementia’ – Doctors Baffled

https://newspunch.com/hundreds-of-children-diagnosed-with-childhood-dementia-doctors-baffled/

“BIGGEST Disaster in Medical History!” ~ Dr Charles Hoffe Gives Riveting Speech In Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=257546

Second woman charged over alleged abduction of five-year-old Grace Hughes after little girl handed over to police

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-20/nt-second-woman-charged-alleged-child-abduction-grace-hughes/101354366

Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA0VEECPjxU

Europe’s dam removal is going full steam ahead

https://www.waternewseurope.com/europes-dam-removal-is-going-full-steam-ahead/

This startup wants to copy you into an embryo for organ harvesting

https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/08/04/1056633/startup-wants-copy-you-embryo-organ-harvesting/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

'SO SHUT YOUR MOUTH NOW... & FVCK YOU TONY' (end clip)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yTPX0CKVGDYQ/

Weatherwar101 Website

https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/

Weatherwar101 YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly

https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:

https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf

"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

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