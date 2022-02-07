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MADDIE DE GARAY HAD 2 VACCINE SHOTS AT 12 LOOK AT WHAT IT DID
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98 views • February 07, 2022
MADDIE DE GARAY HAD 2 SHOTS OF THE VACCINE, SHE WAS IN THE PFIZER VACCINE TRIALS FOR THE KIDS, SHE HAD BAD ADVERSE REACTIONS TO THE PFIZER VACCINE, AND NOW PFIZER ARE TRYING TO COVER IT UP.
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