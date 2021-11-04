Healing with Dr Daniels - What is Your Role ... that Leads to Medical Homicide? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.08.14)

The show's title is: What is Your Role that Leads to Medical Homicide?

All the world is a Stage. What is your role? What is the story line, the plot? Is it a Greek Tragedy worthy of Shakespearean Acclaim? Dr Daniels reviews the theatrical side of Medical Homicide and how you can tell when the tragic finale is unfolding so you can exit stage right – with your life. Naturally, of course.

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