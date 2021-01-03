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UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE - What is Flying In the USA Skies - Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.29.20.
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267 views • January 03, 2021
On this December 29th, 2020 Monkey Werx gives a detailed overview of air traffic across the American skies and around the world. He does identify many military aircrafts and, at times, Air Force 1, Air Force II, and others.
At around 6:10 minute mark where he identifies a "ground stop" issued for an aircraft making its rounds from Titabird, New Jersey to Lauderdale, Florida, then to St. Martn (Caribbean); then it turns around and returns to Tatabird, New Jersey, continues to Rochester, New York, then to Boca Raton, Florida. He then explains the uniqueness of this aircraft's flight pattern. He also discusses other aircrafts and what they are designed to do in the air over a land mass.
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Monkey Werx U-Tube Channel - Check out his library: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUmvAVqbS-_5feqZPHA99Lw
At around 6:10 minute mark where he identifies a "ground stop" issued for an aircraft making its rounds from Titabird, New Jersey to Lauderdale, Florida, then to St. Martn (Caribbean); then it turns around and returns to Tatabird, New Jersey, continues to Rochester, New York, then to Boca Raton, Florida. He then explains the uniqueness of this aircraft's flight pattern. He also discusses other aircrafts and what they are designed to do in the air over a land mass.
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Monkey Werx U-Tube Channel - Check out his library: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUmvAVqbS-_5feqZPHA99Lw
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