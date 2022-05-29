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Memorial Day Series #2: THEY HATE AMERICA | War Stories | Afghanistan BOTCHED on Purpose.
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111 views • May 29, 2022
Ben Peterson is a nine-year US war veteran in Iraq and Afghanistan who is sick and tired o not stating the obvious. He believes the erosion of our national patriotism and the theft of our Constitutional rights are a strategic plan with an obvious culprit. PLEASE STAY TUNED to THE END for a special inside story on the Afghanistan fallout from last year.
See the full interview with Ben Peterson right here:
https://rumble.com/vqpw1t-afghanistan-fallout-operation-white-elephant.html
Ben Peterson is the visionary behind the Heroes Honor Festival happening May 27-28 2022 at the Daytona International Speedway. The event is a calling to give Vietnam veterans the long overdue celebration they deserve and need.
Heroes Honor Festival Information: https://heroeshonorfestival.com
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Sherwood Health Courses and Programs—https://sherwood.tv
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
See the full interview with Ben Peterson right here:
https://rumble.com/vqpw1t-afghanistan-fallout-operation-white-elephant.html
Ben Peterson is the visionary behind the Heroes Honor Festival happening May 27-28 2022 at the Daytona International Speedway. The event is a calling to give Vietnam veterans the long overdue celebration they deserve and need.
Heroes Honor Festival Information: https://heroeshonorfestival.com
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO | GREAT DEALS!
Sherwood Health Courses and Programs—https://sherwood.tv
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
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