They're running out of time because more people are waking up.
"They're running out of time because more people are waking up." German MEP Christine Anderson: The frantic push to roll out digital ID and CBDCs is a desperate attempt to "erect a totalitarian surveillance state" before too many people wake up. "What they don't get, though, is people are waking up because they're ramping it up." "The window is kind of closing, because the critical voices are becoming more and they're becoming louder. So that's why they're ramping things up." "Digital identity [is] not so your life is easier. It's so government has total control over you." "Digital currency [is] the crème de la crème of all control mechanisms... What do you think is going to happen the next time you refuse to take an mRNA shot? With the flip of a switch, they just cancel your account. You cannot buy food anymore. You cannot do anything anymore."

