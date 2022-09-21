Ashes of the Red Heifer sign of the End? 09/21/2022

According to Daniel Chapter 9,
the Antichrist shall confirm the covenant, when he does that, it starts the
countdown of the 7 years of Tribulation. Pastor Stan shares with us today that
5 Red Heifers have arrived in Israel, as Jewish Leaders prepare for a new
Shemitah Cycle to begin. Can the Jews start animal sacrifice using on of these
red Heifers? Could this mean the start of the Tribulation is near?
00:00 - UK Banks Changing Account Terms
03:00 - Walmart cancelling Billions of Dollars in Orders
07:10 - Joseph’s Kitchen
08:37 - Daniel 9
13:28 - Ashes of the Red Heifer
17:21 - 5 Red Heifers Arrived in Israel
26:00 - Do 5 Red Heifers mean the Tribulation is near?
