SHOCKING VAX STUDY BURIED BY MSM! – MASSIVE DEATH TOLL CLIMBS – TYRANNY IS PLANNED!
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
332 Subscribers
421 views
Published 17 hours ago

Study found that 74% died of vaccine injury. The Lancet pulled the study in under 24 hours.

Edited for conciseness. Source: WAM (https://rumble.com/c/WorldAlternativeMedia)

vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi

