Is The Media's "Avian Flu" Narrative The Real Story?

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All over the tv & internet the MSM is running with the narrative that the current egg shortages are due to the "Avian Flu" The Welsh Farmer brings us a different prospective.
Please take a listen & tell me what you think.
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