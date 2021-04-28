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Nick Fuentes On No Fly List
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31 views • April 28, 2021
Message for Reps:
The Patriot Act and the War on Terror does not make Americans safer. The TSA routinely fails at finding the dummy bombs sent through to test it and has had it’s self evident logical flaws pointed out by comedians for twenty years. There are still terror attacks on US soil every so often. We must break the unfalsifiable mindset and abolish it before the security state is weaponized too much against internal dissidents. Not only is this bad for our Republic, it erodes our credibility overseas when we criticize China and other totalitarian regimes.
Contact your Congressmen: https://www.congress.gov/contact-us
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
The Patriot Act and the War on Terror does not make Americans safer. The TSA routinely fails at finding the dummy bombs sent through to test it and has had it’s self evident logical flaws pointed out by comedians for twenty years. There are still terror attacks on US soil every so often. We must break the unfalsifiable mindset and abolish it before the security state is weaponized too much against internal dissidents. Not only is this bad for our Republic, it erodes our credibility overseas when we criticize China and other totalitarian regimes.
Contact your Congressmen: https://www.congress.gov/contact-us
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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