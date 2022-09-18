X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2877a - How Do You Destroy The [CB] System? You Are Witnessing It In Real Time

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2877a - Sept 18, 2022
How Do You Destroy The [CB] System? You Are Witnessing It In Real TimeCountries around the world are now suffering from inflation. Argentina inflation rate is nearing 100%. Pier review study shows the climate hoax is just that, a climate hoax. The economy is now shifting, the [CB] system is being destroyed and countries are being to shift their monetary policy away from the [CB].
