I Asked The UK Government About Geoengineering Projects
Published 20 hours ago

Last month, I submitted seven comprehensive Freedom of Information requests to various governmental departments, seeking details about any geoengineering projects in the UK. This included inquiries about research initiatives, publications, funding sources, public awareness and consent, involvement of airliners, stakeholder engagement, and more.


In this video, I’ll share the responses I’ve received from two departments. All information will be made available in the video description for you, the viewer, to review. This investigation is far from over, with ongoing requests pending and more revelations to come.


Sources:


Silverlining

https://www.silverlining.ngo/


$20.5 million in funding to advance its Governance and Equity Initiatives

https://www.silverlining.ngo/insights...


Congress Report

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content...


United Nations Report

https://www.unep.org/resources/report...


UKRI Research Gateway on Geoengineering

https://gtr.ukri.org/search/project?t...


SPICE PROJECT

http://www.spice.ac.uk/


Public dialogue on geoengineering in 2011

https://webarchive.nationalarchives.g...


Evaluating climate geoengineering proposals in the context of the Paris Agreement temperature goals

https://www.nature.com/articles/s4146...



trendinguk governmentlewis brackpoolinvestigativejournalismgeoengineering projects

