I Asked The UK Government About Geoengineering Projects

May 17, 2024 #investigativejournalism #trending
Last month, I submitted seven comprehensive Freedom of Information requests to various governmental departments, seeking details about any geoengineering projects in the UK. This included inquiries about research initiatives, publications, funding sources, public awareness and consent, involvement of airliners, stakeholder engagement, and more.
In this video, I’ll share the responses I’ve received from two departments. All information will be made available in the video description for you, the viewer, to review. This investigation is far from over, with ongoing requests pending and more revelations to come.
#trending #geoengineering #investigativejournalism
Support the ongoing investigations -- https://donorbox.org/foirequests
Sources:
Silverlining
$20.5 million in funding to advance its Governance and Equity Initiatives
https://www.silverlining.ngo/insights...
Congress Report
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content...
United Nations Report
https://www.unep.org/resources/report...
UKRI Research Gateway on Geoengineering
https://gtr.ukri.org/search/project?t...
SPICE PROJECT
Public dialogue on geoengineering in 2011
https://webarchive.nationalarchives.g...
Evaluating climate geoengineering proposals in the context of the Paris Agreement temperature goals
https://www.nature.com/articles/s4146...
SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT ME.
► 👨💻 Locals: https://lewisbrackpool.locals.com
► ⏺️ Patreon:
/ lewisbrackpool
► ☕ Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/lewisbrackpool
► 🅿️ PayPal: https://paypal.me/lewisbrackpool
► 📷 Instagram:
/ lewis_brackpool
► 🐦Twitter:
/ lewis_brackpool
Transcript
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.