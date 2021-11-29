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SCET-1: LtCOL SC & Carolyn Hamlett Exclusive // UNCENSORED/UNCUT // Red Pill Extreme. - Aliens, UFO's, Reptilians, Satan manifest n more...
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1545 views • November 29, 2021
SCET _ LtCOL SC & C Hamlett Exclusive UNCENSORED/UNCUT - Red Pill Extreme. Aliens, UFO's, Reptilians, Satan manifest n more... Almost 7 years after this was filmed - we are releasing the Uncut/Uncensored version. This is EXTREME Red Pill Info. Carolyn explains how she met Lucifer who acknowledged that Jesus Christ is the Son of God" in order that she make a choice to serve Satan willingly. COL SC discusses the Alien underground bases at Dulce and Area-51. Steven Ben-Nun has a clip on Planet X and the Reptilian/Annunaki that are returning to bidy snatch souls. This may be the most important info ever published to wake people up!
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