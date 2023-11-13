Can America survive the immoral over-reaching Hitleresque ideology of the Democrat Party? What has happened to the moral compass of America and what are the consequences of no longer having a moral compass? Will the United Nations have their way with this great nation, and will the globalists as George Bush Sr. so often times quoted… “be successful”?



Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!





Can America Survive the Democrat Party?:

https://rumble.com/v3ut19m-can-america-survive-the-democrat-party.html





Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com





Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77





Download the Spreaker podcast app here and take us with you:

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast-app







SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com





Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0





Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E





Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries





Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615





Email:

[email protected]