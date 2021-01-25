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Sri Chinmoy in the Riverside Church
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32 views • January 25, 2021
In Manhattan’s well known “Riverside Church” spiritual teacher and musician Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) gave one of his most beautiful concerts on August 23, 2000, playing on various instruments such as the cello, his golden flute, the Indian esraj, the piano, the harmonium and the pipe organ at the end. Length: 1:14 h.
Filmed and produced by Kedar Misani, Switzerland
Filmed and produced by Kedar Misani, Switzerland
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