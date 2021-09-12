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Loose Change Final Cut (2007)
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58 views • September 12, 2021
Loose Change Final Cut sets out to prove the official story of 9/11 - 'that the impact of two planes flying into two World Trade Center towers and the resulting fires caused three World Trade Center steel framed buildings to collapse' is false. Using witness testimony, expert analysis, news footage, and corroborating evidence this film is the most explosive and important film of the decade. Starring George W Bush, Condoleeza RIce, DIck Cheney, Philip Zelikow, Dan Rather, the late Peter Jennings, contributors from Fox News, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, firefighters, first responders and 9/11 victims, the film exposes the inconsistencies and lies put forward by the Bush administration in the hours, days and weeks after 9/11, and their role in hoaxing the American people that 19 islamic terrorists were the sole perpetrators of 9/11, the crime of the century.
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