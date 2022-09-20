Create New Account
Open Your Eyes - Dr. Kerry Gelb's Journey Into The Future Of Health (Full Documentary)
Eye to Eye with Dr. Kerry Gelb
Published 2 months ago |
Open Your Eyes follows Dr. Kerry Gelb and Influencer Chris Maraboli into the future of health. This feature-length documentary explores how America became so sick and how optometrists can now see almost 300 systemic diseases in the eye. The film delivers the resounding message that the eye holds the secrets to our hidden health.


For more information, visit: https://openyoureyes2020.com/

Listen to the Open Your Eyes Podcast Here:

https://www.youtube.com/c/DrKerryGelb


Listen to Eye to Eye here:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drkerrygelb


