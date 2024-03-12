Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Newly Arrived French Mercenaries Were Wiped Out In KHARKIV┃RF Destroyed The 6th In A Row ABRAMS Tank
The Prisoner
The situation in the Avdiivka direction of the front continues to be tense. The Ukrainian high military command, together with the NATO leadership, are desperately trying to stop the rapid advance of Russian troops in this sector of the front. As a result, over the past few days, the number of destroyed Western military equipment in this direction of the front has increased several times. Between the 29th of February and the 9th of March, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to lose 2 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 3 Patriot air defense systems, and 5 Abrams tanks...................

