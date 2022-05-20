Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 13:00, May 20, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the day, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 4 command posts, 45 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 7 ammunition and fuel depots near Bakhmut, Berestovoe, Soledar, Pokrovskoe, Konstantinovka and Maslyakovka of the Donetsk People's Republic.



▫️In addition, 1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system launcher near Seversk and 1 radar of the Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Barvenkovo, Kharkov Region, have been also destroyed.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 3 strong points and 47 areas of concentration of AFU manpower and military equipment.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 280 nationalists and up to 59 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 12 command posts, 213 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 24 artillery and mortar units at firing positions, and 3 ammunition depots near Chuguev, Kharkov Region.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Barvinok, Chernobaevka, Lazurnoe in Kherson Region, Grakovo, Malye Prokhody, Novaya Gnilitsa and Chkalovskoe in Kharkov Region.



▫️In addition, 17 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Topolskoe, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Snezhkovka in Kharkov Region and Chernobaevka in Kherson Region.



📊In total, 172 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 952 unmanned aerial vehicles, 314 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,168 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 396 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,571 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,039 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.