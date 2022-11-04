Dr. Sam Sigoloff sounds the alarm on Pentagon / DoD targeting doctors who question the covid vaccine narrative

Support Sam Sigoloff's campaign at https://www.givesendgo.com/G37EN For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

Health Ranger Report

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport