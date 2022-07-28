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[Premiering 07/28, 10:30 AM ET] Sheriffs Launch Movement to Investigate '2000 Mules' Election Fraud Evidence: Richard Mack
EPOCH TV CLIP - Crossroads with Josh Philipp
A group of sheriffs is launching an initiative to review and investigate evidence of election fraud shown in the film "2000 Mules" by Dinesh D'Souza. The sheriffs are part of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) and could bring criminal charges, depending on their findings.
We speak with Richard Mack, former sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, and founder of CSPOA. He explains how sheriffs have begun their investigations, the laws separating the federal government from local law enforcement, and the importance of investigating election fraud.
⭕️ Watch the full video on #EpochTV👉https://ept.ms/Sheriffs
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