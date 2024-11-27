© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti repeats the same mantra over and over again.
Apparently Xi Jinping is watching 👀
❗️ Zelensky confirmed that he held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding potential responses to Russia's recent test of a new ballistic missile.
Zelensky emphasized the need to bolster Ukraine's air defense, specifying the particular air defense systems required, which are available from Ukraine's partners.
Begging for THAAD now?