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Supporting your immune system in a World Full of Viruses
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162 views • May 19, 2021
Learn how you can help support and optimize your immune system naturally.
In this webinar, nutritionist Erin Chamerlik will walk you through the basics and give easy, simple, and affordable tactics that anyone can implement.
Get Young Living Products: https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1277046
Go to my blog: https://GetBetterWellness.com
Erin will give you a quick overview of the immune system and then share many useful and practical tips that will help you feel "armed and ready" for whatever comes your way.
The current "Big Dog" virus has a 5 day incubation, then symptoms develop. After that, there's about 7 days where symptoms become more and more pronounced.
Do you know what to do when you have been exposed?
Do you know what to be doing daily, BEFORE you are exposed?
Do you know what to do in the event you are exposed and develop symptoms?
We will cover ways to support the immune system and get very specific regarding:
Nutrition
Lifestyle
Supplements
Essential Oils
In this webinar, nutritionist Erin Chamerlik will walk you through the basics and give easy, simple, and affordable tactics that anyone can implement.
Get Young Living Products: https://www.youngliving.com/us/en/referral/1277046
Go to my blog: https://GetBetterWellness.com
Erin will give you a quick overview of the immune system and then share many useful and practical tips that will help you feel "armed and ready" for whatever comes your way.
The current "Big Dog" virus has a 5 day incubation, then symptoms develop. After that, there's about 7 days where symptoms become more and more pronounced.
Do you know what to do when you have been exposed?
Do you know what to be doing daily, BEFORE you are exposed?
Do you know what to do in the event you are exposed and develop symptoms?
We will cover ways to support the immune system and get very specific regarding:
Nutrition
Lifestyle
Supplements
Essential Oils
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