Can Mexican Drug Cartels be Defeated? | The Shawn Ryan Show

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Can Mexican Drug Cartels be Defeated?
In this episode of The Shawn Ryan Show, former Navy SEAL/CIA Contractor Shawn Ryan sits down with Ed Calderon. For over a decade Ed Calderon worked in the fields of counter narcotics, organized crime investigation, in the northern-border region of Mexico. He is a considered to be one of the top experts in the operations and tactics of the Mexican Drug Cartels and Narcos.
Shawn and Ed discuss everything from Ed's personal experiences fighting cartels face to face and the mental and physical scars it has left behind forever, to why China is involving themselves in cartel operations deep in Mexico to how the Cartels are effectively utilizing American street gangs to push more drugs into the United States.
Watch the full episode on the @Vigilance Elite channel, 3hrs40min
https://youtu.be/cVaWsrC-aUs
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https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite