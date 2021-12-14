VAXXED ARE DYING! - Government ADMITS Jab Is DANGEROUS! - The Silence Is DEAFENING⁣Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of the UK government admitting that more jabbed people are getting so-called "covid" than unjabbed people. All the while, as Doctor Mercola has recently analyzed utilizing the CDC's numbers, in the US, vaxxed have an 18% higher death rate SO FAR and in the UK, the vaxxed are dying at 6 times the rate of the unvaxxed.Despite the constant information coming out of people dropping dead from the jab or having serious side effects, no one seems to care. It has been nearly two months since Taiwan released their numbers showing that the jab has killed more people officially in their country than so-called "covid," yet there are no protests, there is no overhaul of the system or revolution. Yet.In this video, we break down some of this recent news backing up what we've been saying since the beginning.source: