The US Announces To Work With EU and UK to Pursuing Accountability for War Crimes and Other Atrocities Committed by Members of Russia’s Forces in Ukraine

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05/26/2022 Ned Price (the spokesman of the US Department of State): The US commits to pursuing accountability for war crimes and other atrocities committed by members of Russia’s forces in Ukraine using every tool we have available and launch of the atrocity crimes advisory group (ACA) for Ukraine with our European and UK partners to document, preserve, analyze evidence of war crimes and other atrocities committed in Ukraine with a view to criminal prosecutions.