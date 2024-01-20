The Bema Seat Judgement are You Ready?

Are You ready for The Bema Seat Judgement, You can be with just a few adjustments?

2Co 5:10 For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.





I believe Gods wants this to be a wonderful day, I also believe God wants to help you prepare for this day?





Psa 19:7 The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple.





The first step is to get into and stay in Gods word, live according to His will and maintain fellowship with Him.

