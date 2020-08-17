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Silvano Trotta - Combien de temps vont ils tenir leurs mensonges ?
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11 views • August 17, 2020
17 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWQx2t7r404
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Chaque jour qui passe, leurs mensonges sont dévoilé au grand jour.
Sources :
https://c19study.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dpxgbydOKw
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-nw-nyt-covid-immunity-mild-infections-20200817-hvv4tiiu5feklclx47bc74el34-story.html
https://www.journaldemontreal.com/2020/08/17/des-milliers-de-chinois-participent-a-un-mega-party-techno-dans-un-parc-aquatique
https://www.lecourrier.qc.ca/une-mesure-dangereuse-selon-un-microbiologiste/
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr/fact-check-inventor-of-method-used-to-test-for-covid-19-didnt-say-it-cant-be-used-in-virus-detection-idUSKBN24420X
https://francais.rt.com/international/77954-manifestations-bielorussie-zakharova-renvoie-macron-gilets-jaunes
https://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2841179-20200817-amazon-france-retire-site-poupees-sexuelles-effigie-enfants
https://francais.rt.com/international/77944-liberte-centaines-manifestants-rassembles-madrid-contre-port-masque
https://francais.rt.com/economie/77730-covid-19-pourquoi-masques-sont-ils-encore-chers-france
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBav2i_bJ74
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Chaque jour qui passe, leurs mensonges sont dévoilé au grand jour.
Sources :
https://c19study.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dpxgbydOKw
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-nw-nyt-covid-immunity-mild-infections-20200817-hvv4tiiu5feklclx47bc74el34-story.html
https://www.journaldemontreal.com/2020/08/17/des-milliers-de-chinois-participent-a-un-mega-party-techno-dans-un-parc-aquatique
https://www.lecourrier.qc.ca/une-mesure-dangereuse-selon-un-microbiologiste/
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-pcr/fact-check-inventor-of-method-used-to-test-for-covid-19-didnt-say-it-cant-be-used-in-virus-detection-idUSKBN24420X
https://francais.rt.com/international/77954-manifestations-bielorussie-zakharova-renvoie-macron-gilets-jaunes
https://www.20minutes.fr/societe/2841179-20200817-amazon-france-retire-site-poupees-sexuelles-effigie-enfants
https://francais.rt.com/international/77944-liberte-centaines-manifestants-rassembles-madrid-contre-port-masque
https://francais.rt.com/economie/77730-covid-19-pourquoi-masques-sont-ils-encore-chers-france
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBav2i_bJ74
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