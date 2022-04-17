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Nuclear War Survival: Principles of Radiation Safety
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479 views • April 17, 2022
When radioactive fallout descends from above, personal and family protection requires knowledge of how to mitigate the hazard to health. Both external exposure to gamma radiation and internal contamination to radionuclides are discussed within the context of the basic principles of radiological defense. Special emphasis is given to shielding requirements and how these can be easily achieved.
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