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Eschew The Loquacious - Proverbs 20:19 (NIV)
19 A gossip betrays a confidence;
so avoid anyone who talks too much.
Proverbs Club Commentary
An effective way to control gossip
is to avoid those who talk to much.
"You Talk Too Much" by Joe Jones - 1960
https://pc1.tiny.us/cndec7n8
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