Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Beware! WorldCoin Is Here! Part 4
channel image
TJCON
171 Subscribers
148 views
Published 20 hours ago

Beware Brothers & Sisters!


The adversary is moving forward with CBDC's / Universal Basic Income / Control / No Privacy / Chipping your body for your Biometric Data.

Support us here: https://tjcon.org/

WorldCoin
Building the world’s largest identity and financial network to serve as a public utility, giving ownership to everyone.

Keywords
biblesocietyfaithcontrolnwoworld war 3biblicalmark of the beastlast daysukraineuniversal basic incomedatabiometricworld economic forumcashlessno privacyworld systemchippingcbdcs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket