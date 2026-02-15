Ep. 184 Part 1 "Stand Up and the Science Behind a Good Laugh" - Michael Parenti

Stand up comedy is more than just jokes. It's exposure. It's pressure. It's real time judgment.





In this episode, Mike Parenti shares what live comedy has taught him about confidence, fear, rejection, and resilience. From failing spectacularly on stage to learning how to read the room in seconds, this conversation delves into the emotional side of exposing yourself to an audience.





