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https://gnews.org/post/pv5c7345
07/14/2022 Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova: Russian missile attacks in Vinnytsia have killed at least 20 people, three of them are children. We have to stop Russia, which means we are asking our partners to provide us with more weapons, but also to deepen the sanctions so that Russia cannot buy anything, and cannot replenish what they have already shot at Ukraine. And we’re asking to designate Russia as the state sponsoring terrorism