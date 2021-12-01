© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Endometriosis and the Normalization of Pain Which May Cause Emotional Instability with Dr. Dan Martin
Follow
1
Share
Report
55 views • December 01, 2021
Why is there still a massive diagnosis gap for endometriosis? Since pain has been normalized in many women, it is often overlooked.
Listen up to learn:
The likelihood of experiencing endometriosis
How endometriosis is similar to acne
What we need in the future of endometriosis treatment
Dr. Dan Martin, the EndoFound Scientific and Medical Director, discusses the root causes and developments in endometriosis treatment and diagnosis.
Despite the severity of symptoms and the negative impacts of endometriosis on emotional stability, it has long been ignored. For several reasons, many women struggling with endometriosis have been ignored or misdiagnosed for decades.
With the de-normalization of pain and advancements of treatment options, the diagnosis of endometriosis can happen much earlier. This accurate diagnosis is critical in adequately treating this often-debilitating condition.
To learn more, visit endofound.org.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
The likelihood of experiencing endometriosis
How endometriosis is similar to acne
What we need in the future of endometriosis treatment
Dr. Dan Martin, the EndoFound Scientific and Medical Director, discusses the root causes and developments in endometriosis treatment and diagnosis.
Despite the severity of symptoms and the negative impacts of endometriosis on emotional stability, it has long been ignored. For several reasons, many women struggling with endometriosis have been ignored or misdiagnosed for decades.
With the de-normalization of pain and advancements of treatment options, the diagnosis of endometriosis can happen much earlier. This accurate diagnosis is critical in adequately treating this often-debilitating condition.
To learn more, visit endofound.org.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.