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Prophet Timothy Dixon - Visions & the VoicWordNWorship LIVE! B2T Ministries. Jul 26, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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See the Bible Study Guide Here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/fa...

Prophet Timothy Dixon will tell you he wasn't looking to be a prophet. He was a truck driver from Alabama who started having dreams before he was even ten years old — dreams so specific that his own father eventually stopped laughing and started paying attention. Decades later, those same dreams have put him in courtrooms, on the steps of the Supreme Court, and in rooms with judges whose names he still won't say out loud. But ask Timothy what he wants you to take from his story, and he won't point you to the miracles. He'll point you to a decision he made as a boy, long before he had any proof of anything: he believed God was talking to him, so he started listening.


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New Episodes: 🌐 The Truth They're Hiding — Today's New Episodes on FaithNFreedom | July 25, 2026

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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