Prophet Timothy Dixon - Visions & the VoicWordNWorship LIVE! B2T Ministries. Jul 26, 2026

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Prophet Timothy Dixon will tell you he wasn't looking to be a prophet. He was a truck driver from Alabama who started having dreams before he was even ten years old — dreams so specific that his own father eventually stopped laughing and started paying attention. Decades later, those same dreams have put him in courtrooms, on the steps of the Supreme Court, and in rooms with judges whose names he still won't say out loud. But ask Timothy what he wants you to take from his story, and he won't point you to the miracles. He'll point you to a decision he made as a boy, long before he had any proof of anything: he believed God was talking to him, so he started listening.





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