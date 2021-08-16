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Zohar: ‘Atlantis of the Sands’ The Lost Ancient City built Giants & Djinn Discovered in Amman
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78 views • August 16, 2021
[14.08.2021] The ancient city of Iram, or ‘Atlantis of the Sands’ as it was once described by T. E. Lawrence, is a semi-legendary place in the southern deserts of the Arabian Peninsula mentioned in several ancient texts including the Holy Quran and One Thousand and One Nights. The city, once the home of giants and magical creatures known as Djinn, is believed to have been destroyed by a natural disaster sent by God as a punishment, but its location has remained a mystery for two thousand years. The city is thought to have been obscured by a massive sandstorm, which covered it completely, making its discovery all the more difficult for the countless explorers who searched for it. But now, researchers believe they have located it.
14,168 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xe5TpeoWvjM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
14,168 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Xe5TpeoWvjM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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