SHaDoWCa7 sings Tauren Of The Lich King - World of Warcraft (Kings And Queens By Ava Max)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on December 12, 2020 along with her original description:

"This is a very special song I wrote for my World of Warcraft friend, Zhao Qi, and his Tauren character. ♥ Though we be enemies in the game (he the Horde and I the Alliance), we can still be friends! ♥

P.S. ♥ Only players of this game will understand the content of this video! ♥"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics written by Destiny Cross: "Tauren of the Lich King"

To all of the fiends fighting for Lich King,

Here's a message to you from a Tauren I bring!

You've shackled the world with your ice and death,

And now we've come together to take our world back!

Here's the story of a furry Tauren living in the wood,

In no hurry, the squirrels scurry, everything in life is good!

Then the ground begins to shake, the earth and mountains tilt and quake,

The Scourge and Arthas Azeroth invade!

Ah-Ah-Ah!

The noble Tauren warrior was faithful!

Put down his fishing pole and hit the stable!

And even though he wasn't quite the best,

Until evil was gone he wouldn't rest!

To all of the fiends fighting for Lich King,

Here's a message to you from a Tauren I bring!

You've shackled the world with your ice and death,

And now we've come together to take our world back!

Come together, steel and leather, Alliance and the Horde!

Here the thunder in our numbers, to lose we cannot afford!

Ah-Ah-Ah!

The crafty Tauren rose to the occasion!

Throughout Stormwind, Orgrimar an invitation!

And even though directions weren't his brightest skill,

He rode his steed down every cave, up every hill!

To all of the fiends fighting for Lich King,

Here's a message to you from a Tauren I bring!

You've shackled the world with your ice and death,

And now we've come together to take our world back!

The Tauren's message spread both far and wide,

Transcending color, code and creed and pride!

And though his whereabouts are still unknown today,

His legend lives in every heart that's brave!

To all of the fiends fighting for Lich King,

Here's a message to you from a Tauren I bring!

You've shackled the world with your ice and death,

And now we've come together to take our world back!

