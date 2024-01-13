Go Pick My Crops, Migrants!

Cheap Labor & Babies

* Dems want open borders and more babies.

* Their game plan: crops and votes.

• READ: We Can Replace Them





Redpills

* That’s what the real Joe looked like before he was replaced with [Bidan] body doubles.

* Fat Jerry does vegetables?

* Hey libs — who are the plantation owners, slave masters and supremacists?





